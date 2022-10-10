Time is running out for Juventus, but a possible win against Maccabi haifa could give them the confidence they need to succeed. in this article you will find all the information about TV channel, how and where to watch this 2022-23 UEFA Champions League game.

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-23 UEFA Champions League in your country

The second part of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage begins. To open this phase, Maccabi Haifa will receive Juventus in a vital match for the Italian side. Here are the details about TV channel, how and where to watch this thrilling game. Paramount+ (free trial) will broadcast the game in the US. If you are in Canada, tune in on DAZN.

Juventus is not having a great time this year. They have failed to find the best squad to compete for every tournament they are in, but the hopes are still high to succeed.

In Group H, Juventus is currently in the third place behind PSG and Benfica. They must win against Maccabi Haifa in order to aspire to at least getting the second spot and advance to the next round.

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2 PM

Australia: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Austria: 7 PM

Bangladesh: 11 PM

Belgium: 7 PM

Brazil: 2 PM

Cameroon: 6 PM

Canada: 1 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11 AM

Croatia: 7 PM

Denmark: 7 PM

Ecuador: 12 PM

Egypt: 7 PM

France: 7 PM

Germany: 7 PM

Ghana: 5 PM

India: 10:30 AM

Indonesia: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Iran: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 6 PM

Israel: 8 PM

Italy: 7 PM

Jamaica: 1 PM

Japan: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Kenya: 8 PM

Malaysia: 1 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 12 PM

Morocco: 6 PM

Netherlands: 7 PM

New Zealand: 6 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 6 PM

Norway: 7 PM

Poland: 7 PM

Portugal: 6 PM

Qatar: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8 PM

Senegal: 5 PM

Serbia: 7 PM

Singapore: 1 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 7 PM

South Korea: 2 AM (Wednesdsay)

Spain: 7 PM

Sweden: 7 PM

Switzerland: 7 PM

Tanzania: 8 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1 PM

Tunisia: 6 PM

Uganda: 8 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 6 PM

United States: 1 PM (ET)

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Austria: DAZN, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 7

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brasil

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 255

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Portugal: Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 1

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+, VIX+