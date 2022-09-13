Maccabi Haifa play against PSG at the Group H of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Maccabi Haifa and PSG meet in a game for the Group H of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa on September 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The visitors want to go far in this new season but it is unlikely that they will win the title. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League potential lineups.

Maccabi Haifa lost playing on the road against Benfica 2-0, it was an expected defeat knowing that they are the underdogs of the group. At least the team was able to contain most of the Portuguese attack.

PSG has one of the best squads in the UEFA Champions League but apparently that's not enough for the team to win a title. They won their first game against a big team like Juventus.

Maccabi Haifa probable lineup

Maccabi Haifa have three UEFA Champions League appearances during the 21st century, the first time was 20 years ago during the 2002-2003 season and the most recent was in 2009-2010. The furthest they have come in a European tournament was during the 1998-1999 quarterfinals.

Most of the Maccabi Haifa players are from Israel which means that they do not have the best attackers but without a team with a tough defensive system. But it is unlikely that they can win a game against PSG.

This is the likely Maccabi Haifa’s lineup for this game: Josh Cohen; Abdoulaye Seck, Sean Goldberg, Dylan Batubinsika; Inon Eliyahu, Mohammad Abu Fani, Neta Lavi, Haziza; Chery; Atzili, Pierrot

PSG probable lineup

PSG's offensive power is one of the most dangerous within the tournament, but since Messi joined the team they have not been able to win the Champions League title. Although this year things could be different as they have a new head coach.

Messi is a key player for the team, but Neymar and Mbappe too and the three combined are the perfect tool that Christophe Galtier, PSG's manager, needs to win games. On the other hand PSG defense is solid.

This is the likely PSG’s lineup for this game: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos; Nordi Mukiele, Marco Verratti, Fabian Ruiz, Nuno Mendes; Lionel Messi; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr