Mallorca will face Barcelona this Monday, September 26 in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Barcelona recently participated in one of the most intense matches of the weekend. When all hope seemed lost against Celta de Vigo, who were leading 2-0, the “Cules” mounted a furious comeback, scoring 3 goals to secure 3 highly valuable points in the battle for the top spot.
As a result, Xavi’s team now shares the top position with Girona, owing to Real Madrid‘s loss against Atletico Madrid. Their objective is to maintain their position at the summit, and to achieve this, they must defeat Mallorca. They currently with 5 points, is perilously close to the relegation zone and needs to accumulate points to distance themselves from it.
Mallorca vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 7:30 AM (September 27)
Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (September 27)
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Egypt: 9:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 7:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
India: 1:00 AM (September 27)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (September 27)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Jamaica: 2:30 PM
Kenya: 10:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (September 27)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Morocco: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 8:30 AM (September 27)
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Norway: 9:30 PM
Philippines: 3:30 AM (September 27)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Singapore: 3:30 AM (September 27)
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Mallorca vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: TSN+, TSN5
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal,
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: K-SPORT 1
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes