The famed reporter who offers the latest transfer news sat down with The Action Network and fielded questions on Manchester City’s attacking players with the arrival of the Norwegian goal machine.

Manchester City is stacked at striker and the forward crop that is at the club now will be getting a massive upgrade with the arrival of Erling Haaland. Haaland said his goodbyes to Borussia Dortmund over the weekend and without the World Cup to think about the young striker will be fully concentrated on his City career.

Manchester City is still in first place in the Premier League with Liverpool breathing down their necks but looking ahead to next season the club will be once again one of the best in the league and will be a firm candidate to win the Champions League.

Now speaking with The Action Network, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano gave his views on the new and current crop of strikers at Manchester City, with new signing Julian Alvarez coming to the club as well as questions about the futures of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

Fabrizio Romano on Manchester City strikers

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola’s side will have to reshuffle his striking pod come next season as many national team caliber players will want to be playing before the World Cup in Qatar. One name that seems to be off of the list now is Harry Kane as interest is officially dead, "Manchester City's interest in Harry Kane is now over. It was really important in negotiations last summer and it was really close between Kane and Man City."

Julian Alvarez is another mystery, the Argentine youth prodigy has had great success at River Plate and on the Argentina national team, but it looks like the young prospect will have to work for minutes come July. "I'm really curious to see what happens with Julian Alvarez, if he will stay at River Plate on loan, maybe six months more or if he will join immediately. Because the plan is for him to join City in July but of course now, Haaland is joining too. So, it also depends on how many players will leave the club in the summer. This is the real point."

River Plate is trying to negotiate with the City Group to buy MLS golden boot Valentín Castellanos, but both NYCFC and the heads of City Football Group want a transfer for the once unknown Argentine striker. Castellanos is reported to be worth at least $15 million in the transfer market and if Alvarez may not be playing right away a continued loan may make sense for both clubs given their good relationship.

Gabriel Jesus seems like the striker with a clear although uncertain future as the Brazilian is set to leave City and has interest from up to six teams. "The conversations have already started with many clubs, with his agent. Arsenal, in particular. They had direct conversations with his agents. They explained the project and the player is pretty happy with the project from Arsenal. Also in his case, Champions League football will be really important."

"There are six clubs interested in the race to sign him. He is not going to extend his contract with Man City. It expires in June 2023. I see Gabriel Jesus leaving."

Raheem Sterling has always been a central figure when it comes to transfer rumors and speculation. "For Raheem Sterling, it's still an open situation as they've been discussing a new deal with him since a long time. He's out of contract next summer and so for Man City, it will be crucial to have a new agreement with Sterling, this summer or they will be open to discuss with him about potential opportunities with other clubs. Many clubs will be interested but now the focus for Man City is to discuss the new deal with him."