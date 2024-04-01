Manchester City dropped to third place in the Premier League standings after an uneventful 0-0 draw with Arsenal. The draw between City and the Gunners left Liverpool in first place with 67 points, Arsenal are second with 65 with Manchester City on 64 in one of the tightest title races in recent memory.

When the game ended one of the biggest talking points was Pep Guardiola walking towards Jack Grealish, who had returned from injury, and angrily and very animated berated the midfielder, after not being pleased with the English international’s effort.

Guardiola later admitted that, “I cannot control myself. Hopefully I will improve”, when it comes to his outbursts. Grealish on the other hand ate up the tongue lashing and took to social media to focus on his return, not so much his poor play.

Jack Grealish happy to be back after injury

Jack Grealish, who was out injured the last 5 Premier League matches returned but could not get much going for his side. The England international has 3 goals in 15 league matches this season.

Still despite it all Jack Grealish was in good spirits as he posted on Instagram, “So good to be back and playing at the Etihad again in front of our fans… Now to a strong end to the season.”

City will next take on Aston Villa on Wednesday in Premier League action and after that will face Crystal Palace on Saturday, and then it’s back to UEFA Champions League action against Real Madrid in leg 1 of their quarter finals series.