Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will face each other this Tuesday, April 5 at the City of Manchester Stadium for the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Find out here all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The "Citizens" are undoubtedly one of the candidates to win this UEFA Champions League, not only because of their good team, but also because of their level of play. The team led by Pep Guardiola are the current leaders of the Premier League, with 73 points in 30 games played, which means that they got 80% of the points, one more proof that it will not be easy to beat them.

In the case of Atletico Madrid, they made a great round of 16 series against Manchester United, which allowed them to advance to these quarterfinals. The "Aleti" have greatly improved their level of play in recent weeks, proof of which is that they are already in second place in La Liga together with Barcelona and Sevilla.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester, England

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV and Paramount +

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there are no confrontations between these two rivals, so the one they play this Tuesday for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League will be the first between the two. It is strange that two teams with so many appearances in international cups, especially in recent years, have never crossed paths neither in the group stage nor in defining instances. What did happen is that both faced their rivals: Manchester City 7 times against Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid 4 times against Manchester United.

How to watch or live stream Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid the US and Canada

The match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid for the first leg of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Manchester City are the favorites with 1.33 odds, while Atletico Madrid have 9.25. A tie would finish in a 5.00 payout.

