Manchester City will face Bournemouth for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The last champions of the Premier League, Manchester City, will play their first game at home when they host Bournemouth this Saturday, August 13, for Matchday 2 of this 2022/2023 edition. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through SlingTV.

Manchester City started their journey in this 2022/2023 edition of the Premier League in the best way: they won 2-0 on their visit to West Ham. And the good news, after what was a not so auspicious debut, is that Erling Haaland scored the two winning goals, these being the first he has scored with the “Citizens”.

Bournemouth also got off to a good start in Matchday 1, winning Aston Villa by the same result 2-0. Clearly this team has much smaller aspirations than Manchester City, but a victory against the "Citizens" would be an important boost to fight for more ambitious goals this season.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City will play against Bournemouth for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 13 at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England.

Australia: 11 PM

Bahamas: 10 AM

Bangladesh: 6 PM

Barbados: 10 AM

Belize: 8 AM

Botswana: 4 PM

Brazil: 11 AM

Brunei: 10 PM

Burundi: 4 PM

Cameroon: 3 PM

Canada: 10 AM

Eswatini: 4 PM

Ethiopia: 5 PM

Fiji: 2 AM (14 August)

France: 4 PM

Gambia: 2 PM

Germany: 4 PM

Ghana: 2 PM

Guyana: 10 AM

India: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 3 PM

Italy: 4 PM

Jamaica: 9 AM

Kenya: 5 PM

Lesotho: 4 PM

Liberia: 2 PM

Malawi: 4 PM

Malaysia: 10 PM

Malta: 4 PM

Mauritius: 4 PM

Mexico: 9 AM

Namibia: 4 PM

Netherlands: 4 PM

New Zealand: 2 AM (14 August)

Nigeria: 3 PM

Pakistan: 7 PM

Papua New Guinea: 12 AM (14 August)

Philippines: +10 PM

Portugal: 3 PM

Rwanda: 4 PM

Sierra Leone: 2 PM

Singapore: 10 PM

Solomon Islands: 1 AM (14 August)

South Africa: 4 PM

South Sudan: 4 PM

Spain: 4 PM

Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM

Sudan: 4 PM

Tanzania: 5 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10 AM

Uganda: 5 PM

UK: 3 PM

United States: 10 AM (ET)

Zambia: 3 PM

Zimbabwe: 3 PM

Manchester City vs Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, YTV

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

France: Canal+ Sport, Free

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, K24 TV, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD

USA: SlingTV

Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

