The last champions of the Premier League, Manchester City, will play their first game at home when they host Bournemouth this Saturday, August 13, for Matchday 2 of this 2022/2023 edition. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through SlingTV.
Manchester City started their journey in this 2022/2023 edition of the Premier League in the best way: they won 2-0 on their visit to West Ham. And the good news, after what was a not so auspicious debut, is that Erling Haaland scored the two winning goals, these being the first he has scored with the “Citizens”.
Bournemouth also got off to a good start in Matchday 1, winning Aston Villa by the same result 2-0. Clearly this team has much smaller aspirations than Manchester City, but a victory against the "Citizens" would be an important boost to fight for more ambitious goals this season.
Manchester City vs Bournemouth: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City will play against Bournemouth for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 13 at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England.
Australia: 11 PM
Bahamas: 10 AM
Bangladesh: 6 PM
Barbados: 10 AM
Belize: 8 AM
Botswana: 4 PM
Brazil: 11 AM
Brunei: 10 PM
Burundi: 4 PM
Cameroon: 3 PM
Canada: 10 AM
Eswatini: 4 PM
Ethiopia: 5 PM
Fiji: 2 AM (14 August)
France: 4 PM
Gambia: 2 PM
Germany: 4 PM
Ghana: 2 PM
Guyana: 10 AM
India: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 3 PM
Italy: 4 PM
Jamaica: 9 AM
Kenya: 5 PM
Lesotho: 4 PM
Liberia: 2 PM
Malawi: 4 PM
Malaysia: 10 PM
Malta: 4 PM
Mauritius: 4 PM
Mexico: 9 AM
Namibia: 4 PM
Netherlands: 4 PM
New Zealand: 2 AM (14 August)
Nigeria: 3 PM
Pakistan: 7 PM
Papua New Guinea: 12 AM (14 August)
Philippines: +10 PM
Portugal: 3 PM
Rwanda: 4 PM
Sierra Leone: 2 PM
Singapore: 10 PM
Solomon Islands: 1 AM (14 August)
South Africa: 4 PM
South Sudan: 4 PM
Spain: 4 PM
Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM
Sudan: 4 PM
Tanzania: 5 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10 AM
Uganda: 5 PM
UK: 3 PM
United States: 10 AM (ET)
Zambia: 3 PM
Zimbabwe: 3 PM
Manchester City vs Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, YTV
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
France: Canal+ Sport, Free
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, K24 TV, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
United Kingdom: Premier Player HD
USA: SlingTV
Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now