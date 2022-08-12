Brentford and Manchester United will meet on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium in a match for the second round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Here you will find the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream the game in Canada.

Manchester United will try to leave their poor start of the 2022-2023 Premier League season behind when they visit Brentford on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium for the second round of the tournament. Find here when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream the game. If you live in Canada, you can tune in to FuboTV.

New coach Erik ten Hag did not have the best start. The Red Devils had a disappointing debut in the English league and will try to turn the page as soon as possible to recover from the 2-1 home defeat to Brighton. With Cristiano Ronaldo's future still undecided, Manchester United will be looking for their first win of the new season.

Brentford, on the other hand, will try to take advantage of Manchester United's poor present to take their first win in the 2022-2023 Premier League season. The team coached by Thomas Frank took a 2-2 away draw in the opening round against Leicester City.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Date

The match between Brentford and Manchester United for the second round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will be played on Saturday, August 13, at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Kick-off time in Canada

PDT: 9:30 AM

MDT: 10:30 AM

CDT: 11:30 AM

EDT: 12:30 PM

ADT: 1:30 PM

NDT: 2:00 PM

Brentford vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Canada

The Brentford vs Manchester United game to be played on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium for Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will be broadcast in Canada by FuboTV.