After taking a convincing victory in the opening round, Manchester City will be looking for their second win in a row on Saturday when they host Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in a match for the second round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Check out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream the game. If you live in Canada, you can tune in to FuboTV.

The Citizens coached by Pep Guardiola managed to start their new English league campaign with a 2-0 away victory over West Ham. Both goals were scored by new signing Erling Haaland, who will be part of the first team again on Saturday.

Bournemouth also started the new 2022-2023 Premier League season with the right foot by beating Aston Villa 2-0 at home. The team managed by Scott Parket knows that Saturday's game against Manchester City will probably be one of the toughest they will have this season.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth: Date

The match between Manchester City and Bournemouth for Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 Premier League will be played on Saturday, August 13, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth: Kick-off time in Canada

PDT: 7:00 AM

MDT: 8:00 AM

CDT: 9:00 AM

EDT: 10:00 AM

ADT: 11:00 AM

NDT: 11:30 AM

Manchester City vs Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Canada

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth game to be played on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium for the second round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will be broadcast in Canada by FuboTV.