Manchester City and Chelsea will clash off at Etihad Stadium in the Third Round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream Third Round of Carabao Cup 2022-23

Manchester City and Chelsea will face each other at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the Third Round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Carabao Cup soccer match in the US and Canada. For example, you can watch it on DAZN for Canada

This will only be their third EFL Cup meeting. Manchester City have celebrated in both occasions so far. Chelsea are yet to emerge victorious in head-to-head clashes to this day, and no game has ended in a draw.

Their most recent Carabao Cup game was played on February 29, 2019, when the Citizens lifted the 2018-19 trophy after winning on penalties. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Date

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup Third Round game between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in Carabao Cup 2022-23

The match to be played between Manchester City and Chelsea in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup 2022/23, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States and on DAZN in Canada.