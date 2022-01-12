Manchester City and Chelsea will clash off at Etihad Stadium in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when the derby game will be played and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada for Matchday 22 of Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City will host Chelsea at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find when and how to watch this English Premier League derby soccer match in the US. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

This will be their jubilee 50th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 27 games so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 15 times to this day, and the remaining seven matches has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 25, 2021, when the Citizens won narrowly 1-0 away at Stamford Bridge in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 22 game between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in Premier League 2021-22

The English game to be played between Manchester City and Chelsea on the 22nd round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.