Manchester City vs Liverpool: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021-22 FA Cup Semi-Finals

Manchester City will play against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London in the Semi-Finals of the 2021-22 FA Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Football Association Challenge Cup match in the US.

This will be their eighth FA Cup meeting. There are no surprises here as Liverpool are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far; Manchester City have grabbed a triumph twice to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on January 5, 2003, when the Reds narrowly won 0-1 away in the 2002/03 FA Cup Third Round. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in this competition since then, this time in the later stages of the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Date

The 2021-22 FA Cup Semi-Finals game between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in FA Cup 2021-22

The game to be played between Manchester City and Liverpool in the Semi-Finals of the 2021-22 FA Cup, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.