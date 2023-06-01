The 2022-23 FA Cup Final will be played between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this decisive English FA Cup Manchester derby soccer game.

It’s their seventh FA Cup showdown. To no one’s surprise, Manchester United have won five times thus far, while Manchester City has managed just one triumph. There has been no tie in any of the matches.

The Red Devils won 3-2 over the Citizens in their most recent FA Cup meeting on January 8, 2012, in the Third Round. For the first time since then, these two teams will square off to decide who will win the FA Cup this year, and it promises to be an entertaining matchup.

Manchester City probable lineup

Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias, and Manual Akanji were all left off of Manchester City’s matchday roster for Sunday’s match against Brentford due to injury concerns, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

The reported injuries were all rather minor, so on Wednesday, all starters should be available once again. The Citizens’ attacking line is expected to include Erling Haaland among players like Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City predicted XI:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

Manchester United probable lineup

Erik Ten Gah, however, has a lengthy list of injured players that includes Tom Heaton, Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer, and Donny van de Beek. As of late, French attacker Anthony Martial has also been ruled out of the final owing to a hamstring injury he sustained during his substitute cameo against Fulham.

Meanwhile, Antony is likely to be available off the bench once he has recovered from the ankle injury that forced him to be carried off during the Premier League match against Chelsea.

Manchester United predicted XI:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.