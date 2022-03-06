Manchester City and Manchester United will clash off at Etihad Stadium today in the 28th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the Manchester derby game free in different parts of the world.

Manchester City will take on their city rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 28th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season today, March 6, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this Manchester derby soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you are in the United States, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 50th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 24 games so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 16 times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on November 6, 2021, when the Citizens cruised past the Red Devils with a final result of 2-0 away at Old Trafford. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Time of the game

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET), 10:30 AM (CT), 9:30 AM (MT), 8:30 AM (PT)

Canada: 8:30 AM (PT), 9:30 AM (MT), 10:30 AM (CT), 11:30 AM (ET), 12:30 PM (AT)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

UK: 4:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

United States: Fubo TV (Free Trial), Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

Canada: DAZN

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio Manchester

Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Sky Ticket, Sky Sport UHD

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Free, Canal+ Décalé

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1