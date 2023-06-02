Manchester City will play against Manchester Unitedthis Saturday, June 3 for the 2022/2023 FA Cup final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games that the weekend will have. Not only because it is a new edition of the Manchester Derby, but also because these two teams will define the new champion of the 2022/2023 FA Cup, one of the few major titles remaining this season.
On one side will be the current Premier League champions and Champions League finalists, Manchester City, who have the chance to end the season with 3 titles. Their rivals will be Manchester United, a team that, although it has not been their best season, have managed to qualify for the UCL, and now they are looking to close their season in the best way by winning a tournament against their archrivals.
Manchester City vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (June 4)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 7:30 AM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (June 4)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Manchester City vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN
Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, 6’eren, Eurosport Player Denmark, discovery+
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: ITVX, BBC Sport Web, ITV 1 UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, STV Scotland, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, UTV
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: STV Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, BBC One, STV Scotland, UTV
USA: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC.