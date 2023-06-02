Manchester City vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 FA Cup in your country

Manchester City will play against Manchester Unitedthis Saturday, June 3 for the 2022/2023 FA Cup final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games that the weekend will have. Not only because it is a new edition of the Manchester Derby, but also because these two teams will define the new champion of the 2022/2023 FA Cup, one of the few major titles remaining this season.

On one side will be the current Premier League champions and Champions League finalists, Manchester City, who have the chance to end the season with 3 titles. Their rivals will be Manchester United, a team that, although it has not been their best season, have managed to qualify for the UCL, and now they are looking to close their season in the best way by winning a tournament against their archrivals.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (June 4)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 7:30 AM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (June 4)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, 6’eren, Eurosport Player Denmark, discovery+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: ITVX, BBC Sport Web, ITV 1 UK, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, STV Scotland, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, UTV

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: STV Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, BBC One, STV Scotland, UTV

USA: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC.