Manchester City defeated Inter to become the new UEFA Champions League champions. The English team managed to obtain the first cup in their history, which their fans celebrate, while Internet users take the opportunity to make fun of the runners-up (and the champions as well). Here are the funniest memes and reactions.

The first half was very even, although Inter was much better. They seemed to take thecontrol of the game. Manchester City created few situations, but very dangerous. The highlight of the first half was Kevin De Bruyne‘s injury, about which several funny memes were made.

During the second half the parity between the two teams was constant. However, at 68 minutes Manchester City finally managed to score the game-winning goal. Inter had to change their game plan and went more on the attack. Here the main protagonist was Romelu Lukaku, the victim of many memes due to his poor performance.

The best memes and reactions of the final

Manchester City are the new champions of the UEFA Champions League, and users have shown no mercy to the runners-up. Here are the funniest memes and reactions.