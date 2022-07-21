The new manager of the Red Devils has informed his squad to follow strict rules when it comes to day’s off and dieting.

Manchester United is trying to make a strong comeback, during their preseason tour the Red Devils got wins over Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, and Crystal Palace. Ten Hag’s style is slowly coming into motion as he looks to right the ManU ship after various misses when it came to coaching.

While Ten Hag is shaking things up tactically at Manchester United, he is also laying down the law in other areas that might hurt team performance. Mainly what players do off the field and what they eat.

According to The Telegraph, Ten Hag wants to raise the standard of professionalism at Manchester United and has a new set of rules to keep the team focused. Here are the new rules Erik ten Hag has implemented at Manchester United.

The Ten Hag commandments

The new rules that each Manchester United player must follow now that Erik ten Hag is in charge are the following: No alcohol consumption during a match week, players must be ready for body fat checks, no personal chefs, no cellphones during team meals, and fines for lateness’s.

To be fair to the former Ajax boss none of these rules are “game changers” many top managers have implemented rules similar to this, most notably Marcelo Bielsa, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Pep Guardiola.

The new rules have already won over Bruno Fernandes, but the no personal chef rule may come into conflict with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has a personal chef for his strict diet. Ronaldo is reported to eat up to six times a day when following his diet of high performance.

For Bruno Fernandes the new rules can only help United stay focused, “For me, discipline is not only the way you play on the pitch, the position that you have, what you have to do, it’s also off the pitch. Don’t be late for the meetings, don’t be late for the meals. I think that’s really important because if everyone is on time and someone comes late, he should be punished. I think it’s really good that [Ten Hag] is doing that and, for me, amazing because I like to be on time, so I won’t have problems with that.”