Manchester United are a step away from extending Bruno Fernandez's contract, Portuguese media claim, adding that he will also receive a significant salary increase.

One of Manchester United's best players, Bruno Fernandes is on the verge of signing a contract extension with the Red Devils. In spite of his form and skills, the Portuguese has failed to help the club rise to the expected level this season.

However, the 27-year-old midfielder still remains among the most impressive players in Ralf Rangnick's squad and that is why the club is working to secure his long-term stay with a new deal.

According to British media, Bruno's new contract is in sight after significant progress was made last week in the negotiations that were opened in July 2021.

Manchester United-Fernandes: Details of new contract

The talks have reached the final stages, as the player will put pen to paper on a new five-year contract until 2027, which will see his salary bump up to €14 million per season. At the moment, his income is around €11 million, ranking him in 10th position on the highest earners' list at Manchester United.