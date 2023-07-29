Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Friendly match in your country

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund face against each other this Sunday, July 30 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Manchester United‘s pre-season activity is exceptionally intense, and to add to it, they have another friendly match ahead. Undoubtedly, they are determined to enter the 2023/2024 season in the best possible form, aiming to put behind them years of mediocre results and compete for titles once again.

Their upcoming opponents will be Borussia Dortmund, who have just experienced what might be considered the biggest disappointment of the season. In a league as the Bundesliga, where Bayern Munich dominate, the chance to become champions is rare. Borussia had an opportunity on the final Matchday but let it slip, and now they are eager to prepare in the best way possible, seeking redemption.

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 1:00 PM (July 31)

Germany: 3:00 AM (July 31)

Ghana: 1:00 AM (July 31)

Ireland: 2:00 AM (July 31)

Israel: 4:00 AM (July 31)

Kenya: 4:00 AM (July 31)

Nigeria: 2:00 AM (July 31)

Norway: 3:00 AM (July 31)

Singapore: 9:00 AM (July 31)

South Africa: 3:00 AM (July 31)

Switzerland: 3:00 AM (July 31)

UK: 2:00 AM (July 31)

United States: 9:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Paramount+

Germany: DAZN, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport News HD

Ghana: Star Times App

Ireland: MUTV

Israel: Sports 2

Kenya: Star Times App

Nigeria: Star Times App

Norway: VG+

Singapore: meWATCH

South Africa: Star Times App

Switzerland: DAZN, Sky Sport Premier League

United Kingdom: MUTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN2, ESPN Sports, ESPN+.