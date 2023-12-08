Manchester United will host Bournemouth at Old Trafford in a crucial game of Matchday 16 in the 2023-2024 Premier League. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.
Last Wednesday, Manchester United got a huge 2-1 win over Chelsea and, believe it or not, they’re just three points away of Champions League spots and nine behind leader, Arsenal. Erik ten Hag is living a roller coaster, but, anything is still possible in the title race.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth are fighting to avoid relegation. Right now, they’re on 15th place with seven points of margin. The Cherries are on a roll with three wins in their last four matches.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12 PM
Australia: 1 AM (AEST) (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 9 PM
Belgium: 5 PM
Brazil: 12 PM
Canada: 11 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5 PM
Denmark: 5 PM
Egypt: 5 PM
France: 5 PM
Germany: 5 PM
Ghana: 3 PM
Greece: 6 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11 PM
Ireland: 4 PM
Israel: 6 PM
Italy: 5 PM
Jamaica: 10 AM
Kenya: 6 PM
Malaysia: 11 PM
Mexico: 9 AM
Morocco: 4 PM
Netherlands: 5 PM
New Zealand: 4 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 4 PM
Norway: 5 PM
Philippines: 11 PM
Poland: 5 PM
Portugal: 4 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6 PM
Serbia: 5 PM
Singapore: 11 PM
South Africa: 5 PM
Spain: 5 PM
Sweden: 5 PM
Switzerland: 5 PM
UAE: 7 PM
UK: 4 PM
United States: 11 AM (ET)
How to Watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth in Your Country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: ESPN, DirecTV GO, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 4
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: Peacock