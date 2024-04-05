Manchester United and Liverpool face off on Sunday, April 7, on Matchday 32 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Find out here the predicted lineups.

World soccer will be in for a treat on Sunday, April 7, as Manchester United host lifelong rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in an exciting English derby on Matchday 32 of the 2023-24 Premier League.

These sides put on a show last time they met in the FA Cup, with the Red Devils gaining the upper-hand in a dramatic seven-goal game that went to extra time. But the story looks different in the domestic league.

Erik ten Hag’s men come from a painful loss to Chelsea on Thursday, as the Blues won 4-3 in the dying seconds at Stamford Bridge. That result left United sixth in the standings with 48 points, 22 shy of their upcoming opponents, who lead the standings.

Manchester United’s probable lineup

Ten Hag is expected to field a similar team to the one that lost in London. Despite the result, there were positive signs of United in their last game, but the coach will probably take until Sunday to make changes.

Man Utd predicted lineup: Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund.

Liverpool’s probable lineup

The Reds are entering a crucial stretch of the season with the league title at stake. Jurgen Klopp will probably repeat the team that beat Sheffield United in the week, with Kelleher still between the sticks as Alisson is injured.

Liverpool probable starting eleven: Caoimhin Kelleher; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz.