Manchester United vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Manchester City will visit Manchester United at Old Trafford in a long-awaited derby as part of the 2023-2024 Premier League. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Erik ten Hag is living another complicated season with Manchester United. They’re currently out of the Top 6 and are already eleven points behind the leaders.

After winning the historic treble, which included their first Champions League in history, Manchester City want another record as no team have won four consecutive titles in the Premier League. However, it’s a tremendous battle in the standings with Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 5:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 9 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 4:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (Monday)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

How to Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in your Country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada (7-day free trial)

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K ArabiaTOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now

Malaysia: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport 5 NZ, Sky Sport 7

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 4

Norway: V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN Spain, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: Peacock