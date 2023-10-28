Manchester City will visit Manchester United at Old Trafford in a long-awaited derby as part of the 2023-2024 Premier League. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.
Erik ten Hag is living another complicated season with Manchester United. They’re currently out of the Top 6 and are already eleven points behind the leaders.
After winning the historic treble, which included their first Champions League in history, Manchester City want another record as no team have won four consecutive titles in the Premier League. However, it’s a tremendous battle in the standings with Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal.
Manchester United vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (AEST) (Monday)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 5:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 9 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Morocco: 4:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (Monday)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 11:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
How to Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in your Country
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada (7-day free trial)
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K ArabiaTOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now
Malaysia: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport 5 NZ, Sky Sport 7
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 4
Norway: V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN Spain, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: Peacock