Manchester United vs West Ham: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 4, 2024

Manchester United and West Ham will play against each other this Sunday, February 4 in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The “Red Devils” season has been far from ideal. At the international level, expectations were high for Champions League qualification, but finishing last in their group turned out to be a significant disappointment for a team that had much higher expectations.

Locally, their performance hasn’t improved, as they are currently distant from the Premier League title race. Nonetheless, they are striving to accumulate points to contend for entry into cup competitions. Their upcoming opponents will be West Ham, direct rivals in the battle for qualification to international competitions.

Manchester United vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 AM (February 5)

Bangladesh: 8:30 PM

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 11:30 AM

Canada: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 3:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 4:30 PM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 2:30 PM

Greece: 4:30 PM

India: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 9:30 AM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Morocco: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 2:30 AM (February 5)

Nigeria: 3:30 PM

Norway: 3:30 PM

Philippines: 3:30 AM (February 5)

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 2:30 PM

Singapore: 10:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sweden: 3:30 PM

Switzerland: 3:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports Play Sports 1 VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

France: Canal+ France, Free

Germany: RTL+, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Foot, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Foot, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, RTL+, Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC