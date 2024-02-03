Manchester United and West Ham will play against each other this Sunday, February 4 in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The “Red Devils” season has been far from ideal. At the international level, expectations were high for Champions League qualification, but finishing last in their group turned out to be a significant disappointment for a team that had much higher expectations.
Locally, their performance hasn’t improved, as they are currently distant from the Premier League title race. Nonetheless, they are striving to accumulate points to contend for entry into cup competitions. Their upcoming opponents will be West Ham, direct rivals in the battle for qualification to international competitions.
Manchester United vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:30 AM
Australia: 1:30 AM (February 5)
Bangladesh: 8:30 PM
Belgium: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 11:30 AM
Canada: 10:30 AM
Croatia: 3:30 PM
Denmark: 3:30 PM
Egypt: 4:30 PM
France: 3:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 2:30 PM
Greece: 4:30 PM
India: 8:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Israel: 4:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Jamaica: 9:30 AM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Malaysia: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Morocco: 3:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 2:30 AM (February 5)
Nigeria: 3:30 PM
Norway: 3:30 PM
Philippines: 3:30 AM (February 5)
Poland: 3:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 2:30 PM
Singapore: 10:30 PM
South Africa: 3:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sweden: 3:30 PM
Switzerland: 3:30 PM
UAE: 6:30 PM
UK: 2:30 PM
United States: 9:30 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports Play Sports 1 VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: RTL+, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Foot, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: Canal+ Foot, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, RTL+, Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC