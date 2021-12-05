Manchester United and Young Boys clash at Old Trafford for Matchday 6 of Group F of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Manchester United will meet with Young Boys at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Matchday 6 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group F Matchday 6 game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial).

This will be their fourth UCL meeting. Expectedly, Manchester United have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Young Boys have grabbed a triumph once to this day, and the no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 14, 2021, when the Swiss surprised the Red Devils 2-1 on their own turf, at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern in their first Group F encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group F Matchday 6 game between Manchester United and Young Boys will be played on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The game to be played between Manchester United and Young Boys on the sixth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group F will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States. Other options: TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra.