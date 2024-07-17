The 35-year-old Borussia Dortmund legend is nearing a move to Major League Soccer with one of its premier teams.

Marco Reus is on the brink of embarking on a new journey as the 35-year-old attacker/winger looks set to head to the United States. After concluding his illustrious 12-season career at Borussia Dortmund, where Reus amassed 429 appearances and 170 goals, he is not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

According to Fabrizio Romano, all the pieces are falling into place for Reus to join MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy. Local reports also indicate that Reus would be a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) signing and not a Designated Player, given that the Galaxy already have three designated players.

Reus has been a long-standing target for the Galaxy, though there have been bureaucratic hurdles regarding his entry into the league, with Charlotte FC holding his “discovery rights.”

Reus to MLS

Nevertheless, MLS and the Galaxy appear poised to overcome these obstacles, and Marco Reus seems destined for Los Angeles. The German star featured in 42 matches last season for the Champions League finalists, scoring 9 goals.

Marco Reus in action for Dortmund.

Reus would join a growing list of high-profile names making MLS their home; cross-town rivals LAFC are also preparing to unveil French and former AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud in the coming weeks.