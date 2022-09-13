Marseille take on Eintracht Frankfurt at Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille. Both teams are desperate to win their first game. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Marseille lost their first game of the Group Stage, but they still have enough time to win games and advance to the next round. They lost to Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 on the road.

Eintracht Frankfurt also lost during the first week of games, they are part of Group D that they not only share with Marseille but also with Tottenham and the team that recently defeated them Sporting CP.

Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Kick-Off Time

Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 13 at Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille.

Australia: 5:00 AM September 14

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 14

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM September 14

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 14

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 14

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Brazil: HBO Max

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: DAZN

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport en direct

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Germany: DAZN , DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Ireland: BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN8 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football, RMC Sport 1

Mexico: HBO Max

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App

South Sudan: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 3, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football