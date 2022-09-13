Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille. Both teams are desperate to win their first game. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Marseille lost their first game of the Group Stage, but they still have enough time to win games and advance to the next round. They lost to Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 on the road.
Eintracht Frankfurt also lost during the first week of games, they are part of Group D that they not only share with Marseille but also with Tottenham and the team that recently defeated them Sporting CP.
Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Kick-Off Time
Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 13 at Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille.
Australia: 5:00 AM September 14
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 14
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM September 14
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 14
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 14
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Brazil: HBO Max
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Canada: DAZN
France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport en direct
Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Germany: DAZN , DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Ireland: BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN8 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: SuperSport GOtv Football, RMC Sport 1
Mexico: HBO Max
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Football
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App
South Sudan: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 3, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football