The 2022 transfer window is still open and all the clubs around the world are trying to get the best pieces available this summer. Now, FC Bayern will try to improve its defense by signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus and the Dutch will re-enter the all-time most expensive movements for a player of his position.

With each end of semester comes a huge load of rumors about blockbuster moves in soccer. This summer will not be the expception with some massive transfers in every league. Now, it will be turn for Matthijs de Ligt to be on the spotlight again as the Dutch player will re-enter the all-time most expensive defenders list when he signs with FC Bayern.

The German club is one of the biggest teams in Europe and its financial power gives them the opportunity to sign a couple of superstars on every transfer window. As they have included Sadio Mane this summer, Bayern Munich is now trying to improve its defense by stealing Matthijs de Light from Juventus.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement has been reached between FC Bayern and Juventus for the former Ajax player. The journalist stablishes that the financial bid has been accepted and this week should be announced the transfer to include him for the preseason as soon as possible.

Matthijs de Ligt re-enters the all-time most expensive defenders list

FC Bayern offered €80 million for the services of Matthijs de Light which have been accepted by Juventus. With Niklas Sule's departure to Borussia Dortmund, the 2019-20 Champions League winners needed a defender and they found it in the 22 year-old.

This signing means the second time a club pays more than €80 million for Matthijs de Ligt. Juventus, his former team, put €85,5 million on the table in 2019 to move the Dutch defender from Ajax to Italy, but he did not have the best time at Turin and when an offer came for him, the Vecchia Signora did not hesitate to accept it.

In the top-10 list of most expensive defenders of all-time, Manchester United, and now FC Bayern, appear each one twice. The Red Devils are the leaders in this countdown with Harry McGuire's transfer from Leicester City in 2019 when they payed €87 million for the Foxes player.

Also in the Premier League, Manchester City is listed as one of the teams that most invest in defenders. They have spent a grand total of €188,6 million in three center-backs (Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones). Now, Bayern Munich is close on the list to the Citizens with €160 million, as they signed Lucas Hernandez from Atletico de Madrid in 2019 for the same amount as the one for Matthijs de Ligt this summer.