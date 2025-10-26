Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive list after scoring for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in El Clasico

Real Madrid faced Barcelona in the Spanish Clasico for the 2025-26 LaLiga season, where Kylian Mbappe delivered a brilliant performance and ultimately joined a prestigious list alongside Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a key goal.

Los Blancos recruited Mbappe with the hope that he would rise to the occasion in the biggest games — and there are none bigger than the Clasico. These matchups captivate global audiences, and Mbappe has lived up to the immense expectations since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Stars like Mbappe are expected to light up the occasion, and he has done just that since joining Madrid’s star-studded roster. The French forward was handed the iconic No. 9 jersey once worn by Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo after making his own move from Manchester United to Spain.

In the most recent Clasico, Mbappe had multiple opportunities to find the net, though one goal was ruled out for offside. Still, the strike that stood was pure class — a perfectly timed through ball from Jude Bellingham that left Mbappe one-on-one with the keeper, and he made no mistake.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.

The list Mbappe joins alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

By scoring in four consecutive Clasico matches, Mbappe has joined an exclusive club of elite talents. The only other players to achieve that feat in the 21st century are Ballon d’Or winners from the illustrious pasts of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Mbappe became just the third player to score in four straight Clasicos across all competitions in the 21st century (six goals), following Ronaldinho Gaucho between 2004 and 2006 (four matches, five goals) and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2012 (six matches, seven goals).

Mbappe’s recent Clasico record

Mbappe failed to find the net in his first meeting with Barcelona, which ended in a humbling 4-0 defeat. The struggles continued in the Spanish Super Cup, where Madrid fell 5-2, though Mbappe did contribute on the scoresheet that time. He struck again in a 3-2 Copa del Rey loss in April before starring in another thrilling encounter on May 11, when Barcelona edged Madrid 4-3. Despite the result, Mbappe stole the show with an impressive hat-trick.