Cristiano Ronaldo sends clear message to his teammates after scoring brace for Al Nassr vs Al Fayha

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to secure a vital victory for Al Nassr over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League, ensuring the club maintains its leading position atop the standings. After the crucial win, the Portuguese captain sent a clear, urgent message to his teammates about the team’s objective for the current season.

After receiving the Player of the Match award, Cristiano Ronaldo quickly shifted focus, indicating that collective victory far outweighs individual accolades and emphasizing his desire to end the trophy drought.

“It’s always good to score goals, I’m very happy to help the team to win but for me the most important [thing] is that we won, so it doesn’t matter individuals awards. What I want is to win the league,” Ronaldo said in his on-court interview.

Ronaldo is determined to end his title drought since moving to Saudi Arabia, where he has failed to secure an official trophy with Al Nassr. He has suffered defeats in all three official finals he has contested, including a loss to Al Hilal in the 2023-24 King’s Cup and back-to-back defeats in the Saudi Super Cup against Al Hilal and Al Ahli, respectively.

The only title Ronaldo has lifted with Al Nassr is the Arab Club Champions Cup, where his brace secured a 2-1 victory over Al Hilal. However, this competition is not officially recognized by either the AFC or FIFA, classifying it merely as an exhibition trophy.

Ronaldo closing in on 1,000 career goals

The Portuguese star remains Al Nassr’s leading scorer, having amassed 107 goals in 114 matches. He is currently enjoying an unstoppable run of form this season, having tallied seven goals in his last five Saudi Pro League matches.

This latest brace marks Cristiano Ronaldo’s ninth strike in 10 games so far this season for Al Nassr. More historically, it pushes his total career goal count to 952 goals, leaving him just 48 tallies shy of becoming the only player in soccer history to reach the legendary milestone of 1,000 career goals.