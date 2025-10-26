Kylian Mbappe reaches 12 career goals vs Barcelona: How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo scored against them?

Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the top footballers globally, and his tenure with Real Madrid has reignited hopes among the fan base for a successful season, a stark contrast to the disappointments of the previous year. Following a stellar performance against Barcelona, in which he scored and missed a penalty, fans are keenly comparing his feats to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s illustrious record against their arch-rivals.

During his remarkable stint with Los Merengues, the Portuguese legend Ronaldo set a high benchmark, and Mbappe’s arrival has rekindled optimism, aiming to restore Real Madrid’s dominance on the international soccer stage, a realm once synonymous with Ronaldo and his legendary teammates.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2024, the French international has consistently demonstrated his immense value to the team, netting 43 goals in La Liga to date, establishing himself as a critical offensive asset for Los Merengues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given his current trajectory, Mbappe could join the ranks of Real Madrid legends, potentially challenging Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 451 goals scored between 2009 and 2018, a testament to his exceptional talent and impact on the field.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Barcelona?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 20 career goals against Barcelona, including two in the UEFA Champions League with Juventus and 18 with Real Madrid, spanning competitions such as La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana.

Advertisement

see also Video: Kylian Mbappe scores great goal for Real Madrid vs Barcelona to open the scoring in El Clasico

Despite his prolific goal-scoring record at Real Madrid, Ronaldo faced challenges in amassing goals against Barcelona. His initial encounter with the Catalan giants came during the UEFA Champions League Semi-finals in the 2008-2009 season while playing for Manchester United.

Advertisement

How many goals has Mbappe scored against Barcelona with Real Madrid?

The French star has scored 12 career goals against Barcelona, with four being struck while wearing Real Madrid’s colors. The remaining goals were scored during his tenure at PSG, his former club, as he never faced Barcelona during his spell at Monaco.

With Mbappe scoring yet again against Real Madrid’s historical rival, anticipation within the fan base is high, as expectations mount for him to contribute significantly toward securing another La Liga title this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement