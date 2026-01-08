Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinals?

It’s a derby taking center stage in the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinals as Real Madrid play Atletico Madrid. However, ‘Los Blancos’ will have to manage to progress without Kylian Mbappe guiding the way.

Mbappe is sidelined due to a knee sprain, leaving a notable gap in Real Madrid’s lineups against Atletico for the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinals. Hence, Real Madrid will need to find alternatives to score and create goalscoring opportunites.

Mbappe hasn’t played since December 20th, 2025. He is by far the most productive player on the team. He averages 1.41 goal involvements per 90 minutes. Madrid has had an up-and-down season but Mbappe has been the one constant in terms of just creating game-winning opportunities.

Who will replace Mbappe?

Without the French superstar, Madrid’s manager, Xabi Alonso, will have to improvise. The one who should take his place is academy product Gonzalo Garcia. The Spanish striker is 21 years old. Garcia has only played 425 minutes all season, but he is only behind Mbappe in goal involvements per 90 minutes played. He scores or assists 0.85 goals per game. Hence, he is almost synonymous with danger.

Atletico Madrid have a fierce defense and have a top-tier goalkeeper in Jan Oblak. However, Gonzalo has proven time and time again he is a natural goalscorer. Remember, a few months back he was the top scorer in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Madrid wants to erase a bitter feeling

Last year, Real Madrid went to the final of the Spanish Super Cup, but disaster struck in the final. They were humiliated by Barcelona in the final, losing 2-5. Barcelona sealed their spot in the final yesterday, so this is the chance for Real Madrid to right a wrong.

First, they must beat city rivals Atletico, and you can follow all the live events of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid as they happen with us. For either team, winning today would be the best way to start 2026.