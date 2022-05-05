Memphis Depay's future seemed to be away from Barcelona, with the forward having limited playing time in his first season at Camp Nou. However, it appears now that the Dutchman could remain at the club.

Barcelona: Xavi and board change their mind and will try to keep one of Ronald Koeman's favorites

During the summer of 2021, Memphis Depay joined Barcelona as a free agent, by a special request made by the then manager, Ronald Koeman. The Dutch forward ended up teaming up with his fellow countrymen just for four months, as Koeman was sacked by the Blaugrana in late October.

Even though Depay has scored 12 goals in all competitions in his debut season at Camp Nou, the arrivals of Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by Xavi in January 2022, have limited the 28-year-old to only two starts in La Liga thus far.

In addition, with injuries preventing him from additional game time, Depay finally managed to score in the 2-1 victory against Real Mallorca last weekend. Prior to that, Memphis' last open-play goal came in a 4-0 victory at Camp Nou on February 27 against Athletic Club.

Memphis Depay to stay at Barcelona?

It has been reported by Catalan outlet Sport, that Barcelona are contemplating an offer of a contract extension to the Netherlands international. Memphis' future at the Catalan giants was in doubt because he would risk dropping farther down the priority list if they signed a new striker.

With Erling Haaland expected to join Manchester City, and Bayern resisting the sale of Robert Lewandowski, the search for a new attacker for Barcelona has not gone well so far. A failure by Barcelona to sign a new forward would force them to fall back on their current options, which could lead to Depay remaining at the Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.

The player has not deterred him from staying at Barca for the long haul. Fortunately, it seems that the club feels the same way, as they are now ready to offer him a new contract extension. Depay has pleased the club's coaching staff with his attitude and devotion, the report adds.

With his current contract set to expire in 2023, they want to eliminate the possibility of losing him for free next summer. As a consequence, a new contract offer for the former Lyon captain is now under consideration.

