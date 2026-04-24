‘Messi can change the game at any moment,’ says NE Revolution coach ahead of Inter Miami clash

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are set to host the New England Revolution at Nu Stadium, coming off a crucial 2-0 road victory against Real Salt Lake. Despite the momentum, Revolution head coach Marko Mitrovic is fully aware of the unique tactical nightmare Messi presents to any opposing defense.

“When you face a team with Lionel Messi, no matter what, just the presence of Messi and understanding that he can change the game in any given moment—even if nobody else sees that—he’ll find a way,” Mitrovic noted during Thursday’s press conference.

Both sides enter the clash in peak form, setting the stage for a really exciting game. The Revolution are riding a four-game winning streak, while Inter Miami arrive with two consecutive road wins and an active eight-game unbeaten run.

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Messi’s influence beyond the ball

Mitrovic emphasized that the danger of Inter Miami isn’t limited to Messi’s individual brilliance; it’s also about how the Argentine veteran amplifies the talent around him.

Lionel Messi celebrates Rodrigo De Paul’s goal vs Real Salt Lake. (Getty Images)

“I also know that Messi unlocks so many players on the field and exposes their strengths. They have some quality with Luis Suarez and other players high on the field,” Mitrovic added.

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Suarez proved this impact in the recent win over Real Salt Lake. Despite coming off the bench for the final 15 minutes, the Uruguayan striker scored the decisive second goal to seal the victory, proving that Miami’s attack remains lethal even when rotated.

Inter Miami seeking historic first win at Nu Stadium

Surprisingly, since moving from Chase Stadium to the state-of-the-art Nu Stadium, Inter Miami have yet to secure a victory on their new grass. Their home debut ended in a 2-2 draw against Austin FC, a result that was repeated in their following home fixture against the New York Red Bulls.

Saturday’s match offers the Herons a chance to record their first-ever win at their new home, though the task will be daunting against a red-hot Revolution squad currently fighting for a top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.