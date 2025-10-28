After re-signing Lionel Messi, Inter Miami announce another contract extension

On October 23rd, Inter Miami delivered massive news to their fanbase by confirming that Lionel Messi had extended his commitment to the club for two more seasons, putting an end to uncertainty and lingering MLS departure rumors. Following the Messi announcement, the club confirmed the contract extension of another key player.

“Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed midfielder Yannick Bright to a contract extension through the 2028 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option for the Club to extend the contract for 2029,” the report read at Inter Miami’s official press release.

The Italian midfielder is currently in his second season with the Florida side after being selected in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. Since then, the 24-year-old has played in 68 matches across all competitions, contributing one goal, two assists, and providing crucial tactical versatility that allows him to feature often as a defender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bright was a contributor during the club’s record-breaking 2024 campaign, which saw the team win the Supporters’ Shield (the second official title in Inter Miami history) under manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino, amassing 74 points.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

What’s next for Inter Miami?

The team, coached by Javier Mascherano, is currently competing in the MLS Cup Playoffs, where they won Game 1 of the first round against Nashville 3-1, fueled by a Lionel Messi brace. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday, November 1st, at Geodis Park, where a win for Inter Miami will secure their passage to the next round.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi complains about specific MLS rule, suggests change after Inter Miami extension

Having already clinched the Leagues Cup and the Supporters’ Shield, the MLS Cup remains the ultimate objective for Messi and Inter Miami. In a sign of the club’s dedication to this goal, the Argentine outlet Olé reported that Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul may not be called up by national team manager Lionel Scaloni for the November friendly against Angola, allowing them to remain available for the Inter Miami playoff run.