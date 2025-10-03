MLS fine Lionel Messi teammate on Inter Miami for second consecutive game

After clinching a playoff spot, Inter Miami hit a rough patch, suffering back-to-back winless games, including a recent loss to the Chicago Fire. Javier Mascherano’s squad struggles defensively, managing just two clean sheets in their last six outings. Compounding their woes, another teammate of Lionel Messi faces an MLS fine, marking the second consecutive instance of an Inter Miami player being sanctioned for the same issue.

According to Jose Armando Rodriguez, MLS has decided to sanction Sergio Busquets for simulating a foul during Inter Miami’s loss to Chicago Fire. This penalty likely involves a fine, allowing Busquets to continue playing in upcoming matches. On the previous matchday, Rodrigo De Paul faced a similar sanction, marking a curious recurring pattern for the Herons.

Considering his availability, head coach Javier Mascherano is likely to start him in the upcoming game against the New England Revolution as he seeks a turnaround after recent disappointing results. During the latest training session, the Herons practiced with a full roster, renewing fans’ optimism for a return to peak performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 37, Sergio Busquets continues to be a key player for Inter Miami, starting in 30 of 31 games this season. Nonetheless, the upcoming match against the Revolution carries extra significance, as the Herons plan to honor the legendary Spanish midfielder following his retirement announcement. The tribute underscores his impact both on and off the field, as he prepares to leave an indelible mark on MLS, despite his short stint.

Sergio Busquets #5 of Inter Miami looks on.

Advertisement

What’s next for Inter Miami before their 2025 MLS Playoff debut?

Although Inter Miami have secured a 2025 MLS Playoff spot, their upcoming games remain crucial for maintaining momentum. Recent lackluster performances underscore the need to return to winning form and ensure top-notch readiness for the postseason. For this reason, head coach Javier Mascherano may rely on his stellar roster in the final three regular-season games to guarantee peak performance when it matters most.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are in pursuit of a former Real Madrid player on a free transfer

In their quest to turn their negative streak, the Herons face a tight schedule. They host the New England Revolution on October 4, enjoy a week off, and then compete against Atlanta United at home on October 11. The regular season concludes with a critical away match against Nashville SC on October 18.