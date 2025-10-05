Not Messi’s Argentina: Ronaldo’s Portugal expected to face South American nation before 2026 World Cup

Portugal have managed to remain one of the world’s best-performing national teams. Since Roberto Martinez took over as head coach, they have even won the 2025 UEFA Nations League. Their strong competitive form has carried over into the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, where they remain undefeated in their first two games. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team are reportedly organizing a friendly match against a South American team, and it is not Lionel Messi‘s Argentina.

According to Portuguese media outlet A Bola, Portugal are already planning their competitive schedule for next year. As such, they are reportedly negotiating a friendly match against Colombia for early 2026. Although no date has been set yet, the proposed date is March 2026, during the international break before the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Despite Colombia being the most talked-about candidate, it would not be the only national team considered for this friendly match. As reports A Bola, Portugal are also considering Ecuador as an alternative for this friendly match. Therefore, everything seems to indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo will face a Conmebol team before the World Cup.

Portugal, unlike Colombia or Ecuador, are still vying for a spot in the 2026 World Cup. This situation leaves uncertainty around scheduling a friendly match, as it hinges on Cristiano Ronaldo’s national team qualifying directly for the tournament. In case it is forced to play the European playoffs scheduled for March 2026, it would be unable to meet both commitments.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal runs with the ball whilst under pressure.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in 2025?

Although Portugal seem to be preparing their schedule for 2026, they still have several tasks pending in 2025. After two consecutive victories, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team stands as the sole leader of Group F in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. However, it must navigate two remaining doubleheaders to secure its place in the coveted tournament.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo faces clear opportunity to break another record in upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

Portugal are preparing to host Ireland on October 11, a team they have remained unbeaten against in their last five games. They will then close out the first doubleheader by hosting Hungary at home on October 14, maintaining an unblemished record in their previous five encounters. After a month’s break, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will visit Ireland on November 13 and conclude its journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup by hosting Armenia on November 16.

Portugal aim for historic 2026 World Cup with Cristiano Ronaldo

Over the past two decades, Portugal have emerged as one of the premier national teams, highlighted by legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo. Despite that prowess, their FIFA World Cup history lacks luster, with just two noteworthy finishes: a semifinal appearance and third place in 1966 and 2006. Under the guidance of head coach Roberto Martinez, they are now determined to capture the elusive world championship title.

In their best showings during the last four World Cup editions, Portugal have advanced only as far as the round of 16. Now, the team boasts an ideal blend of seasoned veterans and emerging stars, making it a formidable threat. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack and Vitinha steering the midfield, they set their sights on dominating the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

