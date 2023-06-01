Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is allegedly in ‘stable condition’ but still in critical care after a horrific horse riding accident in which he sustained brain injuries. After the Frenchmen’s league championship triumph, coach Christophe Galtier gave his players the day off, and Rico used the opportunity to travel to his hometown.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper was on his way to Huelva from a trip there on horseback when the tragedy struck. An eyewitness said that when Rico fell from the horse, the animal kicked him several times in the head, as per the Daily Mail.

Four days after his first admission, the Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported that the player remained in the critical care unit and was experiencing ‘clinical stability within the severity of his injuries’. The former Sevilla man is now under the close supervision of physicians and professionals while he remains sedated.

What did Antonela Roccuzzo and Wanda Nara say to Sergio Rico’s wife?

On Wednesday, Alba Silva, his wife, shared a worrying update on Instagram regarding Sergio Rico’s condition: “Don’t leave me alone, my love, because I swear I can’t, nor do I know how to live without you. We are waiting for you my life, we love you so much.”

Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife, chimed in with words of encouragement: “Forces!”. Meanwhile, another Argentine media person and the spouse of Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara, weighed in: “Alba, I am very strong(ly) with you; there are many of us who love Sergio; God has to listen to us.”

The year before, Rico and Silva tied the knot, and now they are parents to a little boy. She has a huge Instagram following of 129,000 because of her career as a model.