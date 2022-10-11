Soccer players always want to join the best ones in the sport. Now, a Mexican future gem could be near Lionel Messi's PSG thanks to a non-soccer related move around him.

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players of all time, so everybody wants to partner up with him. Luck could now be with a Mexican future gem as he could join the PSG forward thanks to a non-related soccer move.

The possibility of playing alongside Lionel Messi is one of the greatest opportunities in soccer. He has a true talent and his knowledge helps his teammates to improve by their own.

Nowadays, Lionel Messi is playing for Paris Saint-Germain after a successful run with FC Barcelona. He does not have a Mexican teammate at France, but this could change soon and a future gem could partner up with one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Diego Lainez could join Lionel Messi in PSG thanks to a business related move

Paris Saint-Germain has one of the best squads in soccer nowadays. They have lots of stars from different nationalities, but they do not have a Mexican playing for them... yet.

Currently, Diego Lainez, Mexican forward, plays for Sporting Braga. He was signed by the Portuguese club for the 2022-23 season and is set to be one of the future stars in the soccer world, so they want him to grow in order to sell him soon.

Even though he has just arrived to Portugal, things could change soon. Mexico has high hopes with Diego Lainez and everyone wants him to improve so he can play in one of the top clubs in the world, with PSG being a possible suitor.

Recently, Qatar Sports Investments acquired a minor part (21.67%) of Sporting Clube Braga. This company also owns PSG, so it is set that both clubs will make more business between them with their players.

This possible move could mean the fourth time a Mexican player partners up with Messi. Previously, Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos joined the Argentinian stricker in Barcelona, but for a brief time. Rafael Marquez, legendary center back, won tons of titles alongside Lionel also with the Spanish team.

Diego Lainez plays as a right wing, Messi's same position. He is also a left-footed player and has been compared multiple times with the Argentinian, so a possible move to PSG could help him to follow Lionel's steps and become his heir.