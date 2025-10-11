Mexico vs Colombia LIVE: How to watch and start time of 2025 International friendly

Mexico face Colombia in Arlington, Texas, this Saturday, October 11, in what could be a key international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Both national teams bring a rich history and strong squads, making this clash a must-watch for soccer fans.

[Watch Mexico vs Colombia live now in the USA on Fubo]

Historically, Mexico holds a positive record against Colombia, but the past two decades have clearly belonged to the Colombians, who have often dominated these encounters.

Colombia aims to extend that sporting “patronage” and climb further in the FIFA rankings, while Mexico looks to assert itself against a familiar rival, testing its lineup and tactics as they prepare for the challenges of the next World Cup cycle. Although neither team has faced each other in a FIFA World Cup yet, the 2026 tournament could finally bring these two squads together on soccer’s biggest stage.