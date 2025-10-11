Mexico vs Colombia LIVE: How to watch and start time of 2025 International friendly

Trending topics:
Mexico face Colombia in the 2025 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Raul Jimenez of Mexico and Luis Diaz of Colombia.
© Johnnie Izquierdo /Marcelo Endelli / Getty ImagesRaul Jimenez of Mexico and Luis Diaz of Colombia.

Mexico face Colombia in Arlington, Texas, this Saturday, October 11, in what could be a key international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Both national teams bring a rich history and strong squads, making this clash a must-watch for soccer fans.

[Watch Mexico vs Colombia live now in the USA on Fubo]

Historically, Mexico holds a positive record against Colombia, but the past two decades have clearly belonged to the Colombians, who have often dominated these encounters.

Colombia aims to extend that sporting “patronage” and climb further in the FIFA rankings, while Mexico looks to assert itself against a familiar rival, testing its lineup and tactics as they prepare for the challenges of the next World Cup cycle. Although neither team has faced each other in a FIFA World Cup yet, the 2026 tournament could finally bring these two squads together on soccer’s biggest stage.

Kick off time and how to watch

Mexico vs Colombia will get underway at 9:00 PM ET (PT: 6:00 PM)

Watch this clash between Mexico and Colombia live in the USA on Fubo, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

Mexico and Colombia clash in 2025 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the international friendly match!

Mexico face Colombia in Arlington, Texas, this Saturday, October 11, with history and World Cup preparation on the line. Colombia enters with recent dominance over Mexico, while the hosts look to assert themselves against a familiar rival.

Stay with us for key information, fun facts, and minute-by-minute updates as Mexico and Colombia battle it out in Arlington this Saturday!

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
