Are James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz playing for Colombia vs Canada today, October 14?

As Colombia prepare for the 2026 World Cup, fans are eagerly anticipating a series of friendly matchups, while many nations are still battling to secure their spots in the tournament. With the dynamic duo of James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz leading the charge, Colombia are poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming challenges on the international stage.

In their recent friendly against Mexico, Rodriguez showcased his playmaking prowess by assisting John Lucumi for the opening goal, while Diaz capped off the performance by netting the third goal in what was a commanding victory for Colombia. This victory highlighted the team’s dominance over the North American squad during last week’s encounter.

The presence of Rodriguez and Diaz has undeniably transformed Colombia‘s lineup, and head coach Nestor Lorenzo seems to regard them as pivotal figures for the national team. Following their impressive run in the 2024 Copa America, where they reached the finals, Colombia’s ambitions for the upcoming World Cup have never been clearer.

With Canada‘s role as one of the host nations for the forthcoming tournament, Colombian fans are keen to see Rodriguez and Diaz featured prominently in the lineup for their imminent clash against Canada. This encounter is pivotal for both sides as they prepare to face formidable international competition in the World Cup.

Are James and Diaz playing today for Colombia against Canada?

Both James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz are anticipated to play against Canada today, according to numerous reports from within Colombia. With no reported injuries or discomfort from their last match, the duo is expected to headline the starting XI, which may also feature some less familiar names.

Reports suggest that Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernandez, a former Columbus Crew standout in the MLS, could be included in the starting lineup against Canada. His exceptional form with Real Betis in Spain, where he has tallied nine goals in 23 matches since last season, underscores his growing influence.

Predicted starting lineup for Colombia vs. Canada

In addition to Diaz and Rodriguez, Colombia are likely to call upon players who have recently excelled at their clubs, including Luis Javier Suarez from Sporting CP and Juan Fernando Quintero of River Plate.

Predicted starting XI for Colombia:

Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier

Defenders: Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica

Midfielders: Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, Juanfer Quintero, James Rodriguez

Forwards: Luis Diaz; Luis Suarez

