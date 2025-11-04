Trending topics:
Video: Luis Diaz injures Hakimi, sees red card after scoring brace for Bayern vs PSG

Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz was ejected from the Champions League match for injuring PSG's Achraf Hakimi, moments after having scored a brace.

By Gianni Taina

Luis Diaz during a game with Bayern Munich.
Bayern Munich started their crucial Matchday 4 contest against PSG in France with spectacular momentum, thanks to a first-half brace from Luis Diaz that handed his side a commanding lead. However, the Colombian quickly saw his fortunes turn, receiving a red card minutes later for a challenge that injured PSG’s Achraf Hakimi.

Diaz capitalized quickly, tapping in a rebound off goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier just three minutes into the match for the 1-0 lead. He struck again in the 31st minute, stealing the ball from Marquinhos deep in the defense to slot home the 2-0 goal for the German club.

The dramatic shift occurred in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Diaz attempted to strip the ball from Hakimi but committed a dangerous tackle that resulted in a severe injury, forcing the PSG defender to leave the field. Following a review by the VAR, the Colombian forward was shown the red card, leaving Bayern Munich with 10 players for the entire second half.

In doing so, Luis Diaz became the first player in Champions League history to score a brace and be sent off in the first half of a match, according to MisterChip on X (formerly Twitter).

More problems mount for PSG

While PSG have yet to release an official statement regarding Hakimi’s injury, the severity suggests the Moroccan defender may be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed lineups for Matchday 4 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League today

see also

This certainly compounds the bad news for manager Luis Enrique, who is adding another injured star to his roster. During the match itself, Ousmane Dembele had to be replaced in the first half after sustaining a new injury, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano. Furthermore, the French side is already without Desire Doue, who is expected to miss several weeks due to a muscle injury in his right thigh.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
PSG vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed lineups for Matchday 4 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League today
