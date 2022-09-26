Mexico take on Colombia at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for a 2022 International Friendly game. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Mexico vs Colombia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 International Friendly game in your country

Mexico and Colombia meet in a 2022 International Friendly. This game will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The Mexicans want to show that they have a good offensive game. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Mexico are going through a slow process before traveling to Qatar 2022, they have a lot to fix before playing their first 2022 World Cup game. Mexico's offensive problems are evident. The most recent game for Mexico was a victory against Peru 1-0.

Colombia have five wins in 2022 and only two losses, one against Peru and one against Argentina during the qualifiers. Unfortunately Colombia will not play in Qatar 2022 but this game against Mexico is perfect to test new players.

Mexico vs Colombia: Kick-Off Time

Mexico and Colombia play for the 2022 International Friendly game on Tuesday, September 27 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Colombia: 9:00 PM

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Mexico vs Colombia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca 7, Blim TV

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com