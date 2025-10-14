Trending topics:
soccer

Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE: Start time and how to watch of 2025 international friendly

Mexico face Ecuador in the 2025 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Santiago Gimenez of Mexico and Enner Valencia of Ecuador.
© Omar Vega / Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez of Mexico and Enner Valencia of Ecuador.

Mexico face Ecuador in the 2025 international friendly as they aim to bounce back from their previous 4-0 defeat to Colombia. The Mexican squad showed defensive vulnerabilities in that match and struggled to convert chances, making today’s clash an important test ahead of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, where they will serve as hosts.

[Watch Mexico vs Ecuador live now in the USA on Fubo]

Ecuador arrive in strong form, finishing second in the CONMEBOL qualifiers with 29 points, including a landmark victory over reigning world champions Argentina. They also drew with the United States in a recent friendly, showing balance and resilience. Historically, Mexico have the upper hand in this matchup, but recent meetings have been more competitive, with Ecuador taking two wins in the last five encounters.

Today promises a competitive contest, with Mexico looking to tighten their defense and sharpen their attack, while Ecuador aim to exploit spaces and maintain their momentum. Key performances from top players on both sides will likely determine the outcome, making this international friendly a must-watch ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

Tonight’s venue: Estadio Akron

Mexico vs Ecuador will take place at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, in the Mexican state of Jalisco. Formerly known as the Estadio Omnilife and Estadio Chivas, this multipurpose stadium is primarily used for football matches and serves as the home of Liga MX side C.D. Guadalajara.

Part of the JVC complex, Estadio Akron has a capacity of 49,813, providing a modern and vibrant setting for tonight’s international friendly. Both Mexico and Ecuador will look to make the most of this iconic venue as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Referees confirmed for Mexico vs Ecuador

Tonight’s friendly between Mexico and Ecuador will be notable for the use of VAR, a first for a friendly between these two national teams. The officiating team is composed entirely of Costa Rican referees, ensuring a neutral presence for what could be a highly competitive match.

The referees for the game are:

Center referee: Juan Gabriel Calderón Pérez (Costa Rica)

Assistant 1: Juan Carlos Mora Araya (Costa Rica)

Assistant 2: William Andrés Arrieta Barrantes (Costa Rica)

Fourth official: Josué David Ugalde Aguilar (Costa Rica)

With both teams familiar from previous encounters, CONCACAF has entrusted this all-Costa Rican crew to maintain order and fairness in a match that could see heated moments.

Kick off time and how to watch

Mexico vs Ecuador will get underway at 10:30 PM ET (PT: 7:30 PM)

This International Friendly clash between Mexico and Ecuador will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo,  Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

Mexico and Ecuador clash in 2025 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the international friendly match!

Mexico face Ecuador at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, this Tuesday, October 14, as both sides prepare for the 2026 World Cup. Ecuador arrive in strong form after a successful qualifying campaign, while Mexico look to bounce back from their previous friendly defeat to Colombia and tighten their defense.

Stay with us for key information, fun facts, and minute-by-minute updates as Mexico and Ecuador battle it out at the Estadio Akron today!

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Mexico vs Ecuador: Lineups for 2025 international friendly today, Oct. 13
Soccer

Mexico vs Ecuador: Lineups for 2025 international friendly today, Oct. 13

Where to watch Mexico vs Ecuador live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico vs Ecuador live in the USA: International Friendly game

Mexico vs Colombia: Confirmed lineups for 2025 international friendly today, Oct. 11
Soccer

Mexico vs Colombia: Confirmed lineups for 2025 international friendly today, Oct. 11

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin could lose Steelers coach after 2025 season
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin could lose Steelers coach after 2025 season

Better Collective Logo