Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE: Start time and how to watch of 2025 international friendly

Mexico face Ecuador in the 2025 international friendly as they aim to bounce back from their previous 4-0 defeat to Colombia. The Mexican squad showed defensive vulnerabilities in that match and struggled to convert chances, making today’s clash an important test ahead of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, where they will serve as hosts.

[Watch Mexico vs Ecuador live now in the USA on Fubo]

Ecuador arrive in strong form, finishing second in the CONMEBOL qualifiers with 29 points, including a landmark victory over reigning world champions Argentina. They also drew with the United States in a recent friendly, showing balance and resilience. Historically, Mexico have the upper hand in this matchup, but recent meetings have been more competitive, with Ecuador taking two wins in the last five encounters.

Today promises a competitive contest, with Mexico looking to tighten their defense and sharpen their attack, while Ecuador aim to exploit spaces and maintain their momentum. Key performances from top players on both sides will likely determine the outcome, making this international friendly a must-watch ahead of the 2026 World Cup.