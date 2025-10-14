Where to watch Mexico vs Ecuador live in the USA: International Friendly game

Mexico will square off against Ecuador in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

After a humbling 4-0 loss to Colombia, Mexico—one of the 2026 World Cup hosts—is determined to rebound and deliver a stronger performance to erase the sting of that defeat. Their next test comes against another CONMEBOL rival.

Ecuador is looking to regain momentum after a disappointing draw with the United States. Both teams are eager to close out this FIFA Matchday with a statement win that could lift confidence and set the tone heading into the final stretch of preparations for the World Cup.

When will the Mexico vs Ecuador match be played?

Mexico face Ecuador in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, October 14, with the match kicking off at 10:30 PM (ET).

Goalkeeper Hernan Galindez of Ecuador – Omar Vega/Getty Images

Mexico vs Ecuador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Mexico and Ecuador will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options are Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream and ViX.