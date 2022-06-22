Mexico and Haiti will face each other at Estadio Nacional on Matchday 3 of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Mexico vs Haiti: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022

Mexico and Haiti will meet at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa on Matchday 3 of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage. Here you can find all you need to know, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this Group F soccer match in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

This will only be their second overall meeting. The Under 20 national teams of both Mexico and Haiti are yet to claim a triumph in head-to-head clashes, as their only previous match has ended in a draw.

Their only duel took place on January 23, 2015, and it ended in a 1-1 draw. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the U-20 Championship for Concacaf.

Mexico vs Haiti: Date

The 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group F Matchday 3 game between Mexico and Haiti will be played on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa.

Mexico vs Haiti: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mexico vs Haiti in CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022

The game to be played between Mexico and Haiti will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.