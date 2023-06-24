Mexico vs Honduras: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Mexico will play against Honduras this Sunday, June 25 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Mexico vs Honduras online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the beginning of the Gold Cup, and one of the primary contenders for the title is none other than Mexico, who also hold the record for the most victories in this competition. However, the Mexican team is currently not in their finest form and under the guidance of Jaime Lozano, they aim to turn the situation around.

And nothing better than to start this Gold Cup winning. Their opponents in this opening match will be Honduras, who are anticipated to compete for the second spot in the group alongside Qatar. To establish their credentials, securing a positive result against the strongest team in Group B would be an excellent start.

Mexico vs Honduras: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM

Croatia: 2:00 AM (June 26)

Denmark: 2:00 AM (June 26)

Germany: 2:00 AM (June 26)

Honduras: 6:00 PM

Israel: 3:00 AM (June 26)

Jamaica: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 7:00 AM (June 26)

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 AM (June 26)

Portugal: 1:00 AM (June 26)

Serbia: 2:00 AM (June 26)

Sweden: 2:00 AM (June 26)

Switzerland: 2:00 AM (June 26)

UK: 1:00 AM (June 26)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Mexico vs Honduras: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Honduras: ViX, Star+, TUDN, ESPN North

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes Live, Channel 5 Televisa, TUDN Live, TUDN, VIX+, ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Univision, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.