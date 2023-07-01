Mexico and Qatar will face against each other this Sunday, July 2 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
The Mexican team has had an impressive start in the tournament, winning their first two matches convincingly. With six points and a goal difference of +6, their place in the quarterfinals is already secured. However, Mexico also have the ambition to finish as group leaders.
To achieve this, a draw would be sufficient, and they are fortunate to face one of the tournament’s weaker teams. Despite the expectations following their performance in the World Cup they hosted, Qatar have shown limited form in the current tournament. In order to qualify, Qataris would need a victory, which appears to be a challenging task given the circumstances.
Mexico vs Qatar: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 PM
Croatia: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Denmark: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Egypt: 4:00 AM (July 3)
Germany: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Israel: 4:00 AM (July 3)
Jamaica: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Morocco: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Netherlands: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Norway: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Portugal: 2:00 AM (July 3)
Qatar: 4:00 AM (July 3)
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 AM (July 3)
Spain: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Sweden: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Switzerland: 3:00 AM (July 3)
UAE: 5:00 AM (July 3)
UK: 2:00 AM (July 3)
United States: 9:00 PM (ET)
Mexico vs Qatar: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: Alkass One
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
International: Concacaf Official App, Bet365, YouTube
Israel: Sports 1
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Mexico: TUDN, Azteca 7, Azteca Sports Live, ViX, TUDN Live, VIX+, Channel 5 Televisa
Morocco: Alkass One
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Qatar: Alkass One
Saudi Arabia: Alkass One
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United Arab Emirates: Alkass One
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Univision.