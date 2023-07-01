Mexico vs Qatar: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Mexico and Qatar will face against each other this Sunday, July 2 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Mexico vs Qatar online free in the US on Fubo]

The Mexican team has had an impressive start in the tournament, winning their first two matches convincingly. With six points and a goal difference of +6, their place in the quarterfinals is already secured. However, Mexico also have the ambition to finish as group leaders.

To achieve this, a draw would be sufficient, and they are fortunate to face one of the tournament’s weaker teams. Despite the expectations following their performance in the World Cup they hosted, Qatar have shown limited form in the current tournament. In order to qualify, Qataris would need a victory, which appears to be a challenging task given the circumstances.

Mexico vs Qatar: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 PM

Croatia: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Denmark: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Egypt: 4:00 AM (July 3)

Germany: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Israel: 4:00 AM (July 3)

Jamaica: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Morocco: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Netherlands: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Norway: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Portugal: 2:00 AM (July 3)

Qatar: 4:00 AM (July 3)

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 AM (July 3)

Spain: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Sweden: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Switzerland: 3:00 AM (July 3)

UAE: 5:00 AM (July 3)

UK: 2:00 AM (July 3)

United States: 9:00 PM (ET)

Mexico vs Qatar: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: Alkass One

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

International: Concacaf Official App, Bet365, YouTube

Israel: Sports 1

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: TUDN, Azteca 7, Azteca Sports Live, ViX, TUDN Live, VIX+, Channel 5 Televisa

Morocco: Alkass One

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: Alkass One

Saudi Arabia: Alkass One

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Arab Emirates: Alkass One

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Univision.