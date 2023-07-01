Honduras vs Haiti: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Honduras and Haiti will face each other this Sunday, July 2 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Honduras vs Haiti online free in the US on Fubo]

Group B already has one team that has secured a spot in the quarterfinals, and that is Mexico. They have won both of their matches and are guaranteed to advance to the next stage. However, the second team to qualify from the group is still to be determined. Given the unlikely scenario of Qatar defeating Mexico, it is highly probable that the second qualifier will emerge from the upcoming game.

On one side of the match will be Haiti, who had a positive start by defeating Qatar 2-1. They then suffered a 3-1 loss to Mexico. Despite this, they currently hold more points and a superior goal difference compared to Honduras. The Hondurans lost 4-0 to the Mexicans and managed a 1-1 draw against the Qatari. For them, only a victory will suffice to secure qualification, while for Haitians, even a draw might be enough depending on the result in the other Matchday 3 game of this group.

Honduras vs Haiti: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 PM

Croatia: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Denmark: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Germany: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Haiti: 9:00 PM

Honduras: 7:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 AM (July 3)

Jamaica: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 AM (July 3)

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Norway: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Portugal: 2:00 AM (July 3)

Spain: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Sweden: 3:00 AM (July 3)

Switzerland: 3:00 AM (July 3)

UK: 2:00 AM (July 3)

United States: 9:00 PM (ET)

Honduras vs Haiti: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: sportdigital LIVE

Haiti: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Honduras: ESPN North, ViX, Star+

International: Bet365, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Israel: Sports 3

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Xtra

USA: Fubo (free trial), Univision NOW, UniMás, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, VIX+.