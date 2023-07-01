Honduras and Haiti will face each other this Sunday, July 2 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Honduras vs Haiti online free in the US on Fubo]
Group B already has one team that has secured a spot in the quarterfinals, and that is Mexico. They have won both of their matches and are guaranteed to advance to the next stage. However, the second team to qualify from the group is still to be determined. Given the unlikely scenario of Qatar defeating Mexico, it is highly probable that the second qualifier will emerge from the upcoming game.
On one side of the match will be Haiti, who had a positive start by defeating Qatar 2-1. They then suffered a 3-1 loss to Mexico. Despite this, they currently hold more points and a superior goal difference compared to Honduras. The Hondurans lost 4-0 to the Mexicans and managed a 1-1 draw against the Qatari. For them, only a victory will suffice to secure qualification, while for Haitians, even a draw might be enough depending on the result in the other Matchday 3 game of this group.
Honduras vs Haiti: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 PM
Croatia: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Denmark: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Germany: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Haiti: 9:00 PM
Honduras: 7:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 AM (July 3)
Jamaica: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 AM (July 3)
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Norway: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Portugal: 2:00 AM (July 3)
Spain: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Sweden: 3:00 AM (July 3)
Switzerland: 3:00 AM (July 3)
UK: 2:00 AM (July 3)
United States: 9:00 PM (ET)
Honduras vs Haiti: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: sportdigital LIVE
Haiti: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Honduras: ESPN North, ViX, Star+
International: Bet365, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Israel: Sports 3
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Xtra
USA: Fubo (free trial), Univision NOW, UniMás, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, VIX+.