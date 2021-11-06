Milan and Inter will clash off on Sunday at San Siro in the 12th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season. Check out how to watch the Derby della Madonnina, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Milan will meet with Inter at the San Siro in Milan on the Matchday 12 of the 2021-22 Serie A season on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 3:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Italian league Derby della Madonnina, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 175th Serie A meeting. Interestingly, Internazionale are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 67 occasions so far; AC Milan have grabbed a triumph 52 times to this day, and a great number of even 55 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 21, 2021, when the Nerazzurri cruised past the Rossoneri with a final result of 3-0. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Serie A season.

Milan vs Inter: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Time: 3:45 PM (ET)

Location: San Siro, Milan

Milan vs Inter: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

Milan vs Inter: Storylines

Milan have been off to an incredible start to the Serie A season, and they are unbeatable so far. They have won all five of their previous fixtures in Serie A (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Inter are in decent form. They have won three times, drawn once in addition to a single loss (WWDWL).

The Rossoneri currently sit in second place in Serie A with 31 points in 11 matches so far. On the other hand, Inter are placed right below them, in third place on the Serie A table with 24 points won in 11 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 10, 1909, when the game ended in a 3-2 thrilling win for the Red and Black side of the city of Milan. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 12.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Milan vs Inter in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Serie A Round 12 Derby della Madonnina game between Milan and Inter, to be played on Sunday, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States.

Milan vs Inter: Predictions And Odds

The odds are minimally in favor of Inter Milan. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites and thus, they have given them +115 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side AC Milan have a +220 odds to cause an upset in the 12th round, while a tie would result in a +250 payout.

FanDuel Milan +220 Tie +250 Inter +115

* Odds by FanDuel