Milan and Napoli will clash off today at San Siro Stadium in the 18th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season. Check out how to watch the derby game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Milan vs Napoli: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 Serie A in the US and Canada today

Milan will come against Napoli at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on the Matchday 18 of the 2021-22 Serie A season today, December 19, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Italian league soccer derby match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online. If you want to watch it from the US, go to Paramount+ (Free Trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on fuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their 149th Serie A meeting. There are no surprises here as AC Milan are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 55 occasions so far; SSC Napoli have grabbed a triumph 45 times to this day, and a great number of even 48 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 14, 2021, when the Partenopei won a 1-0 thriller, away in Milan in the 2020/2021 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Serie A season.

Milan vs Napoli: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: San Siro Stadium, Milan

Live Stream: Paramount+ in the US, fuboTV (free trial) in Canada

Milan vs Napoli: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Milan vs Napoli: Storylines

Milan have been in decent form in this Serie A season. In the last five fixtures, they have drawn only once, lost twice, and won twice (DWWLL). Meanwhile, Napoli are in a worse form as they have won only once, lost three times in addition to a lone draw (LLDWL).

The Rossoneri currently sit in second place in Serie A with 39 points in 43 matches so far. On the other hand, Napoli are placed two positions below them, in fourth place of the Serie A table with 36 points won in 17 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 20, 1929, and the Naples squad celebrated a 2-1 win at home in the 1929/1930 Serie A season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 18.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Milan vs Napoli in the U.S. and Canada

The 2021-22 Serie A Round 18 derby game between Milan and Napoli, to be played today, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, will be broadcasted on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States, and exclusively on fuboTV (free trial) in Canada.

Milan vs Napoli: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of Milan. FanDuel see them as the favorites and thus, they have given them +125 odds to grab another win of the season. The away side Napoli have a +210 odds to cause an upset in the 18th round, while a tie would result in an +240 payout.

FanDuel Milan +125 Tie +240 Napoli +210

* Odds by FanDuel